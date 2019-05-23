LLWR workforce hit jackpot for Charity of the Year

LLW Repository Ltd raised a record £9,339 for Charity of the Year, Give Us A Break 2010, after a magnificent response from the workforce.

The charity is raising money to fund a short stay centre in West Cumbria for disabled children and their families, and employees voted to support it as their charity in 2018/19.

A string of fundraising events were initiated and organised by the workforce including a book sale, baking competition, sponsored car wash, Christmas Jumper Day and numerous raffles. LLWR’s Lead Team also agreed to match-fund £2,000 for the charity.

Cath Giel, LLWR’s Head of Public Affairs, said: “We have a fresh chosen charity every year, and the enthusiasm for giving, and for coming up with new ways of fund-raising, shows no sign of diminishing. In fact, the opposite is true.

“Many members of our workforce helped to raise funds for Give Us A Break, and we are grateful to them all, not least our apprentices, whose Christmas Food Market initiative proved a tasty new addition to our fundraising efforts, adding almost £700 to our tally, and a few inches to waistlines!”