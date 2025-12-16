Lieutenant General Sir Rob Magowan appointed new Commander of Cyber & Specialist Operations Command

The Defence Secretary John Healey has confirmed that His Majesty The King has approved the appointment of the new Commander of Cyber & Specialist Operations Command (CSOC).

Lieutenant General Sir Rob Magowan will succeed General Sir Jim Hockenhull on promotion to General as Commander CSOC in March 2026.

General Rob will be responsible for overseeing Defence’s cyber and specialist forces – including cyber experts, deployments and operations through the Permanent Joint Headquarters, medical support, intelligence, educators, and UK Defence attachés.

Lieutenant General Magowan has led a distinguished career spanning more than 30 years’ service. He took up the post of Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Capability) and Chief of Staff Navy Command HQ in late 2017 before serving as Deputy Commander of UK Strategic Command from 2020 to 2022. After this, Lieutenant General Magowan served as Deputy Chief of the Defence Staff (Force Development).

The appointment comes as CSOC drives forward delivery on the Strategic Defence Review – including the UK’s move to warfighting readiness, NATO-first approach and innovation driven by the lessons from Ukraine. Last week, Military Intelligence Services – part of CSOC – stood up, and last month saw the first Cyber Direct Entry graduation, and the standing up of the Defence Cyber & Electromagnetic Force.

CSOC brings together over 22,000 specialists across 120 sites around the world.

Defence Secretary John Healey MP said:

I congratulate Lieutenant General Magowan on his deserved promotion and appointment as Commander CSOC. General Rob’s expertise and proven leadership will help to drive forward the transformation of our Armed Forces and deliver on the Strategic Defence Review. I am deeply grateful to General Jim for all he has contributed to defence during his long and distinguished career. The nation is stronger and our future more secure thanks to his vision and leadership and I wish him all the best for the future.”

Chief of the Defence Staff Air Chief Marshal Sir Rich Knighton said:

I would like to pay tribute to General Sir Jim Hockenhull’s outstanding leadership as Commander Cyber & Specialist Operations Command, and, before that, as Commander UK Strategic Command. Jim’s contribution to Defence and the Armed Forces has been immense, and he has played a critical role in reforming Defence, driving operational delivery to meet the threats of today, and ensuring we are fit for the challenges of the future. I am delighted that Lieutenant General Sir Rob Magowan will be taking over as Commander Cyber & Specialist Operations Command. Rob brings deep expertise to the role and I look forward to working with him in leading our Armed Forces, delivering the SDR and helping to ensure that the nation is secure at home and strong abroad.

Commander CSOC General Sir Jim Hockenhull said:

I offer my congratulations to Lieutenant General Sir Rob Magowan on his selection to be the Commander of Cyber & Specialist Operations Command (CSOC). I have known and worked with Rob for many years. He is one of the most professional, knowledgeable and dedicated officers I have ever served with. Possessing enormous experience, Rob also brings a humanity that makes him an outstanding leader. This is an excellent appointment for the remarkable people in CSOC, for Defence and our network of national and international partners. I am proud of what we have all achieved together in Strategic Command and CSOC over the last four years and with this appointment I am certain of a bright future.”

Lt General Sir Rob Magowan said: