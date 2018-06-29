Legal Services are GREAT: join us

Our legal services sector is one of the UK’s greatest exports and has supported trade and commerce around the world for generations. It’s worth £24 billion to the UK economy every year, and is at the heart of the UK’s future as a global, outward-looking, free-trading Britain.

Legal Services are GREAT launched in October 2017 to promote the UK’s outstanding legal services worldwide. It has already been promoted in numerous countries, led two trade missions to Kazakhstan and China, and reached thousands of international business executives.

Will you join us? If you work in UK legal services, we’d love to hear from you. Email legalservicesaregreat@justice.gov.uk to get involved.

Legal services are GREAT - choose the UK

