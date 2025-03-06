Lazertinib approved for use in combination with amivantamab for the treatment of adults with non-small cell lung cancer 

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency ( MHRA ) has today, 6 March 2025, approved lazertinib (brand name Lazcluze) for adults with non-small cell lung cancer that has spread to other parts of the body and has undergone specific changes in a gene called epidermal growth factor receptor ( EGFR ). It is to be used in combination with an approved cancer medicine called amivantamab.

Lazertinib works by blocking EGFR and may help to slow or stop the lung cancer from growing. It may also help to reduce the size of the tumour. It is taken daily in tablet form.

Julian Beach, MHRA Interim Executive Director of Healthcare Quality and Access, said:

Patient safety is our top priority, which is why I am pleased to confirm approval of lazertinib for the treatment of adults with non-small cell lung cancer. We’re confident that the appropriate regulatory standards of safety, quality and effectiveness for the approval of this new formulation have been met. As with all products, we will keep its safety under close review.

Lazertinib has been evaluated in a clinical trial, in which a total of 1074 participants were randomised to receive one of three treatments. The lazertinib and amivantamab combination treatment was compared against treatment with lazertinib alone, and against treatment with another cancer medicine, osimertinib. Participants who received the combination treatment had a longer period without progression of their disease, as compared to patients who received the other 2 treatments.

Like all medicines, this medicine can cause side effects, although not everybody gets them. Some of the most common side effects are skin problems (such as rash, itching and dry skin), decreased appetite, nausea, muscle spasms, vomiting and fever.

For the full list of all side effects reported with this medicine, see Section 4 of the Patient Information Leaflet (PIL) or the Summary of Product Characteristics available on the MHRA website.

Anyone who suspects they are having a side effect from this medicine are encouraged to talk to their doctor, pharmacist or nurse and report it directly to the MHRA Yellow Card scheme, either through the Yellow card website or by searching the Google Play or Apple App stores for MHRA Yellow Card.

