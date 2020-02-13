News story
Latest updates on ministerial appointments: February 2020
Latest updates as Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes government appointments.
This news story will be updated as details are announced.
- Rt Hon Dominic Raab MP remains Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs, and First Secretary of State
- Rt Hon Michael Gove MP remains Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, and Minister for the Cabinet Office
- Rt Hon Priti Patel MP remains Secretary of State for the Home Department
- The Queen has been graciously pleased to approve the appointment of Rt Hon Rishi Sunak MP as Chancellor of the Exchequer
- Rt Hon Robert Buckland QC MP remains Lord Chancellor, and Secretary of State for Justice
- The Queen has been graciously pleased to approve the appointment of the Rt Hon Alok Sharma MP as Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. He will also be Minister for COP26
- Rt Hon Matt Hancock MP remains Secretary of State for Health and Social Care
- The Queen has been graciously pleased to approve the appointment of Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP as Secretary of State for International Development
- Rt Hon Elizabeth Truss MP remains Secretary of State for International Trade, President of the Board of Trade, and Minister for Women and Equalities
- The Queen has been graciously pleased to approve the appointment of Rt Hon Oliver Dowden CBE MP as Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport
- Rt Hon Baroness Evans of Bowes Park remains Lord Privy Seal, and Leader of the House of Lords
- Rt Hon Dr Thérèse Coffey MP remains Secretary of State for Work and Pensions
- The Queen has been graciously pleased to approve the appointment of Suella Braverman MP as Attorney General. She will attend Cabinet
- Rt Hon Gavin Williamson CBE MP remains Secretary of State for Education
- Rt Hon Robert Jenrick MP remains Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government
- The Queen has been graciously pleased to approve the appointment of George Eustice MP as Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
- Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP remains Secretary of State for Transport
- Rt Hon Ben Wallace MP remains Secretary of State for Defence
- Rt Hon Alister Jack MP remains Secretary of State for Scotland
- The Queen has been graciously pleased to approve the appointment of Rt Hon Brandon Lewis CBE MP as Secretary of State for Northern Ireland
- Rt Hon Simon Hart MP remains Secretary of State for Wales
- The Queen has been pleased to approve the appointment of Rt Hon Stephen Barclay as Chief Secretary to the Treasury. He will attend Cabinet
- Rt Hon Jacob Rees-Mogg MP remains Lord President of the Council, and Leader of the House of Commons. He will attend Cabinet
- Rt Hon Mark Spencer MP remains Parliamentary Secretary to the Treasury (Chief Whip). He will attend Cabinet
- The Queen has been graciously pleased to approve the appointment of Amanda Milling MP as Minister without Portfolio, and a member of the Cabinet
- The Queen has been graciously pleased to approve the appointment of Rt Hon Penny Mordaunt MP as Paymaster General in the Cabinet Office
- The Queen has been graciously pleased to approve the appointment of Rt Hon Christopher Pincher MP as a Minister of State in the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government
- The Queen has been graciously pleased to approve the appointment of Andrew Stephenson MP as a Minister of State in the Department for Transport
- The Queen has been graciously pleased to approve the appointment of Rt Hon James Cleverly MP as joint Minister of State in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the Department for International Development
- The Queen has been graciously pleased to approve the appointment of Rt Hon James Brokenshire MP as a Minister of State in the Home Office
- The Queen has been graciously pleased to approve the appointment of Jeremy Quin MP as a Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence
- The Queen has been graciously pleased to approve the appointment of Helen Whately MP as a Minister of State in the Department of Health and Social Care
- The Queen has been graciously pleased to approve the appointment of Chloe Smith MP as a Minister of State in the Cabinet Office
- The Queen has been graciously pleased to approve the appointment of Robin Walker MP as a Minister of State in the Northern Ireland Office
- The Queen has been graciously pleased to approve the appointment of Rt Hon Lord Goldsmith of Richmond Park as a Minister of State in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, the Department for International Development and the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
- The Queen has been graciously pleased to approve the appointment of Nigel Adams MP as a joint Minister of State in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the Department for International Development
- The Queen has been graciously pleased to approve the appointment of Baroness Sugg CBE as a joint Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the Department for International Development
- Kit Malthouse MP remains a Minister of State in the Home Office
- Rt Hon Conor Burns MP remains a Minister of State in the Department for International Trade
- The Queen has been graciously pleased to approve the appointment of Simon Clarke MP as a Minister of State in the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government
- The Queen has been graciously pleased to approve the appointment of Rt Hon Greg Hands MP as a Minister of State in the Department for International Trade
- The Queen has been graciously pleased to approve the appointment of Michelle Donelan MP as a Minister of State in the Department for Education
- The Queen has been graciously pleased to approve the appointment of Caroline Dinenage MP as a Minister of State in the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport
- The Queen has been graciously pleased to approve the appointment of Kemi Badenoch MP as Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury
- The Queen has been graciously pleased to approve the appointment of Chris Philp MP as a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Home Office
- Chris Heaton Harris MP remains a Minister of State in the Department for Transport
- Edward Argar MP remains a Minister of State in the Department of Health and Social Care
- The Queen has been graciously pleased to approve the appointment of Kelly Tolhurst MP as a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Department for Transport
- The Queen has been graciously pleased to approve the appointment of Wendy Morton MP as a joint Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the Department for International Development
- The Queen has been graciously pleased to approve the appointment of Stuart Andrew MP as Treasurer of HM Household (Deputy Chief Whip)
- The Queen has been graciously pleased to approve the appointment of Marcus Jones MP as a Vice Chamberlain of HM Household (Government Whip)
- Douglas Ross MP remains a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Scotland Office
- The Queen has been graciously pleased to approve the appointment of Paul Scully MP as a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, and Minister for London
- The Queen has been graciously pleased to approve the appointment of James Duddridge MP as a joint Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the Department for International Development
- Rt Hon Kwasi Kwarteng MP remains a Minister of State in the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy
