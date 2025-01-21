Knighthoods and Damehoods conferred: January 2025
His Majesty the King has been pleased to approve the following Knighthoods and Damehoods.
His Majesty the King has been pleased to approve that the honour of Dame Commander of the British Empire be conferred upon Ruth Henke KC and Sonia Harris KC on their appointments as Justices of the High Court.
His Majesty the King has also been pleased to approve that the honour of Knighthood be conferred upon Nicholas Cusworth KC, Timothy Mould KC, Clive Sheldon KC, Stephen Trowell KC, Dexter Dias KC, Nicholas Thompsell KC, Damian Garrido KC and Richard Harrison KC, on their appointments as Justices of the High Court.
Damehoods:
-
Ruth Henke KC - She was called to the Bar (Inner Temple) in 1987 and took Silk in 2006. She was appointed as a S(9) 4 Deputy High Court Judge in 2018, assigned to the Family Division.
-
Sonia Harris KC - She was called to the Bar (Lincoln’s Inn) in 1998. She was appointed as a Deputy District Judge in 2010, a District Judge in 2014 and a Circuit Judge in 2018. In 2024, she was appointed as a Senior Circuit Judge.
Knighthoods:
- Nicholas Cusworth KC - He was called to the Bar (Lincoln’s Inn) in 1986 and took Silk in 2009. He was appointed as a Recorder in 2007. The Lady Chief Justice assigned him to the Family Division.
- Timothy Mould KC - He was called to the Bar (Gray’s Inn) in 1987 and took Silk in 2006. He was appointed as a Deputy High Court Judge in 2018. The Lady Chief Justice assigned him to the King’s Bench Division.
- Clive Sheldon KC - He was called to the Bar (Inner Temple) in 1991 and took Silk in 2011. He was appointed as a Deputy High Court Judge in 2018. The Lady Chief Justice assigned him to the King’s Bench Division.
- Stephen Trowell KC - He was called to the Bar (Middle Temple) in 1995 and took Silk in 2015. He was appointed as a Recorder in 2016 and as a Deputy High Court Judge in 2021.
- Dexter Dias KC - He was called to the Bar (Inner Temple) in 1988 and took Silk in 2009. He was appointed as a Recorder in 2012 and as a Deputy High Court Judge in 2021.
- Nicholas Thompsell KC - He was admitted to the Roll of Solicitors in 1985. He was appointed as a Deputy High Court Judge in 2019.
- Damian Garrido KC - He was called to the Bar (Middle Temple) in 1993 and took Silk in 2015. He was appointed as a Recorder in 2012 and as a Deputy High Court Judge in 2016.
- Richard Harrison KC - He was called to the Bar (Inner Temple) in 1993 and took Silk in 2012. He was appointed as a Deputy High Court Judge in 2019.