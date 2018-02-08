Knighthood and Damehoods conferred: February 2018

The Queen has been pleased to approve that the honour of Knighthood be conferred upon Timothy Miles Fancourt, QC and that the honour of Damehood be conferred upon Christina Caroline Lambert, QC, on their appointment as Justices of the High Court.

Notes for editors

Timothy Miles Fancourt was called to the Bar in 1987 and took Silk in 2003. He was appointed as a Recorder in 2009.

Christina Caroline Lambert was called to the Bar in 1988 and took Silk in 2009.