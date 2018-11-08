Knight Grand Cross conferred on Sir Jeremy Heywood.

The Queen has been graciously pleased to approve that the honour of Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the Bath be conferred upon Jeremy John, The Lord Heywood of Whitehall, K.C.B., C.V.O.

Notes for Editors

On the Tuesday 30th October, Lord Heywood of Whitehall was invested as Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the Bath. Lord Heywood accepted this honour on behalf of the whole Civil Service which he was so proud to have led.

Sir Jeremy Heywood was appointed Cabinet Secretary following the announcement of Sir Gus O’Donnell’s retirement in December 2011. From September 2014 Jeremy also took on the title Head of the Civil Service. Prior to that, Sir Jeremy Heywood was Permanent Secretary to two successive Prime Ministers at 10 Downing Street. He also spent over three years as a Managing Director including as co-head of the UK Investment Banking Division at Morgan Stanley. Before joining Morgan Stanley, Sir Jeremy Heywood occupied a range of senior civil service roles, including as Principal Private Secretary to the Prime Minister (1999–2003).

