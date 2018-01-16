Keep updated with email alerts from Companies House

Our new email alerts service will help you stay up to date with the latest information from Companies House.

Email alerts help us keep in touch with existing customers, and introduce new people to our services. We can connect with new or existing businesses on the benefits of running a limited company, and how to incorporate. You’ll also receive important updates about our Companies House Service (CHS), where you can search for company information free of charge.

Over 9,000 people have already signed up to receive email alerts from Companies House.

How to sign up

You’ll need to register for email updates.

You can subscribe for alerts on a variety of topics, including:

Companies House blogs

webinars and podcasts

legislative news and updates

Twitter

You can tailor your subscription with your choice of topics. If you change your mind, you can easily update your selection at any time. This means you’ll only receive the emails you need.

You can also register from the ‘Email updates’ link on our home page.

We use Granicus (previously Govdelivery) to send emails to our subscribers. It’s a digital platform used by public sector organisations to connect with millions of people worldwide.

Subscribers often join us as a referral from other organisations, and you can subscribe to other organisations, too. After registering for Companies House alerts, you’ll be shown a list of organisations you may be interested in.