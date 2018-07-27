June 2018 Price Paid Data

This month’s Price Paid Data includes details of more than 85,000 sales of land and property in England and Wales that HM Land Registry received for registration in June 2018.

In the dataset you can find the date of sale for each property, its full address and sale price, its category (residential or commercial) and type (detached, semi-detached, terraced, flat or maisonette and other), whether it is new build or not and whether it is freehold or leasehold.

The number of sales received for registration by property type and month

Property type June 2018 May 2018 April 2018 Detached 18,518 18,060 16,728 Semi-detached 22,251 20,897 19,362 Terraced 23,243 22,363 20,714 Flat/maisonette 15,678 15,846 15,457 Other 5,803 6,263 6,147 Total 85,493 83,429 78,408

Of the 85,493 sales received for registration in June 2018:

64,262 were freehold, a 5% fall on June 2017

8,735 were newly built, an 8.9% fall on June 2017

There is a time difference between the sale of a property and its registration at HM Land Registry.

Of the 85,493 sales received for registration, 22,281 took place in June 2018 of which:

387 were of residential properties in England and Wales for £1 million and over

230 were of residential properties in Greater London for £1 million and over

one was a residential property in Birmingham for more than £1 million

one was a residential property in Greater Manchester for more than £1 million

one was a residential property in Cardiff for more than £1 million

The most expensive residential sale taking place in June 2018 was of a detached property in the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, London for £28,500,000. The cheapest residential sale in June 2018 was a terraced property in County Durham for £17,250.

The most expensive commercial sale taking place in June 2018 was in the City of London for £71,200,000. The cheapest commercial sales in June 2018 were in Waltham Forest, London and the Isle of Wight for £100.

