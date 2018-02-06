Press release
Julie Lennard appointed interim Chief Executive of DVLA
Julie Lennard has been appointed as the interim Chief Executive of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA).
Julie has been DVLA’s Director of Strategy, Policy and Communications since August 2014. Prior to this, Julie worked at The National Archives where she was responsible for developing strategic policy relationships with senior stakeholders and overseeing Parliamentary and legislative issues.
Julie has also worked for Which? the largest consumer organisation in Europe, in a range of roles including as a journalist and representing the campaigning organisation to government departments, agencies and other stakeholders at a national and international level.
Department for Transport Permanent Secretary Bernadette Kelly, said:
Julie is an experienced and highly regarded leader in government and private sector with a proven track record in delivering results. I am sure Julie’s experience and knowledge of DVLA and its customers will be invaluable as DVLA continues its drive towards becoming a hub for digital motoring.
DVLA’s interim Chief Executive Julie Lennard said:
I’m really looking forward to leading the team here in Swansea at a time when the agency is taking great steps in innovative digital services for motorists.
Notes to editors
Julie will take up her post as interim Chief Executive of the DVLA on the 19 March.
The external competition for the permanent role of Chief Executive of DVLA will be launched shortly.
The DVLA is an executive agency of the Department for Transport. It is responsible for maintaining over 48 million driver records and almost 40 million vehicle records. It collects around £6 billion a year in Vehicle Excise Duty. The agency employs over 5,000 people and is based in Swansea.
Press office
DVLA Press Office
Longview Road
Morriston
Swansea
SA6 7JL
Email press.office@dvla.gsi.gov.uk
Monday to Friday 8:30am to 5pm - only for use by journalists and the media: 0300 123 0791
Out of office hours - only for use by journalists and the media: 0300 123 2407