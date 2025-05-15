Joint statement on UK-Germany Trinity House Agreement progress - 15 May 2025

On 23 October 2024, the United Kingdom and Germany signed the Trinity House Agreement on Defence Co-operation in London. The agreement set out our shared commitment to improve and further enhance bilateral defence co-operation to better meet the common challenges of the 21st century and to best secure the common interests of both countries in defence.

The strategic situation remains difficult, the world is more unpredictable and challenging than ever before. At this time, it is crucial that Allies stick together. This is most true for Ukraine, where the UK and Germany are leading Europe in stepping up our support by our joint leadership of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (UDCG), first on 11 April, raising nearly $23.5bn from partners so far. We will maintain our commitment and we will host the 28th UDCG in June, as well as the follow-on meetings.

Today we held the first Defence Ministerial Council under the Trinity House Agreement. Since we signed the agreement in October, our Ministries of Defence have worked together to take the first steps towards turning the words of the text into real, practical co-operation. Trinity House committed us to meet in key forums in military co-operation, capability and industrial collaboration, and policy coordination. We are pleased that all these, as well as our Armies, Navies, and Air Forces, have met over the last six months, driving forward Trinity House, its lighthouse projects, and co-operation between our armed forces.

In October 2024 we announced a series of Lighthouse Projects, which provide the ambition and substance to Trinity House. Today we reviewed progress against these, and we continue to encourage our teams to accelerate progress. We are pleased to announce concrete steps we have taken, to work towards our shared ambition.

Through Trinity House, we agreed to start work on a new Deep Precision Strike Capability. For the first time, we can confirm that we will aim for this system to have a range of over 2,000km, and are jointly leading a programme of work within the European Long Range Strike Approach.

We agreed on a strategic partnership in land systems and will continue our close BOXER co-operation. Our armies signed a new bilateral vision statement to drive this forward, they have agreed a new Statement of Intent on Bridging, enabling Germany to purchase General Support Bridges via an existing UK contract.

We agreed to work together to counter undersea threats. We have twice now had German crews fly on UK P-8A Maritime Patrol Aircraft, supporting NATO’s Baltic Sentry and helping to prepare for the German aircraft delivery later this year. And a UK P-8A will use the German Naval Air Base as a stopover shortly. Today we also signed a new agreement driving forward with a joint procurement of new Sting Ray torpedoes under development for our aircraft.

We agreed to develop further connectivity between our Air Forces. They have now developed a detailed “Flight Plan” to make this a reality.

Beyond these projects, work has advanced across the breadth of defence to enhance our co-operation more broadly, aiming to add joint operational value. We plan on establishing a defence industrial forum beneath Trinity House, bringing together our defence trade associations. We have a shared understanding, that digital transformation is central to the modernisation of the defence sector as it enables it to respond to evolving threats with agility, speed and precision. Consequently, we are intensifying our co-operation in the field of digitalisation and cyber. Finally, following Trinity House our governments are engaged in the development of a Bilateral Treaty, growing the strategic relationship between our nations even further.