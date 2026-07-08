Joint statement from Prime Minister Starmer and Prime Minister Carney of Canada on defence financing: 8 July 2026

The UK and Canada recognise the shared challenge facing like-minded partners in scaling defence industrial capacity, strengthening resilience, and supporting deterrence and defence.

We welcome the growing interest among allies and partners in developing multilateral approaches to defence financing and procurement, including our ongoing initiatives.

These initiatives have the potential to support investment in defence industrial capacity, improve coordination across allies, and enhance the availability and interoperability of capabilities. They can operate in parallel to support collective defence and security. The efforts of the countries supporting the DSRB and the MDM have a high degree of complementarity, and, taken together can serve to improve defence investment throughout the supply chain.

Canada and the UK will continue to engage closely to ensure our respective initiatives develop in a coherent and mutually supportive way. Where it is possible within their agreed mandates, we will seek opportunities to cooperate closely and ensure complementarity. We encourage like-minded partners to engage in these discussions.