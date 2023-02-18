Joint statement by the PM and President of the Commission: 18 February 2023

President of the Commission von der Leyen and Prime Minister Sunak updated one another on their discussions with President Zelensky last week. They agreed on the importance of giving Ukraine the military momentum they need to secure victory against tyranny.

The leaders welcomed the powerful alignment in EU and UK support for Ukraine over the past year, as exemplified both by our record military and economic aid to the country, and the coordination of the most substantial and unprecedented sanctions packages in response to Putin’s war of aggression against Ukraine. They agreed EU and UK efforts to train Ukrainian troops will make a real difference on the battlefield.

The President and the Prime Minister expressed their confidence that the spirit of cooperation with which we have responded to Putin’s brutal war in Ukraine should also be reflected across the full range of issues the EU and the UK face together.

They also had a positive discussion about the talks on the Ireland / Northern Ireland Protocol. They agreed that there had been very good progress to find solutions. Intensive work in the coming days is still needed at official and ministerial levels.

The leaders agreed to remain in close contact over the coming days.