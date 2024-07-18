Joint Statement between UK and Slovenia: 18 July 2024

On 18 July 2024, at the fourth meeting of the European Political Community in the UK, the UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Slovenia’s Prime Minister Robert Golob acknowledged the importance of longstanding and multi-faceted relations between the UK and Slovenia. They emphasised positive developments in many areas of cooperation in over three decades of relations between two like-minded partners who share a mutual vision on a broad range of international issues.

The Prime Ministers acknowledged the high level of strategic and operational law enforcement cooperation between the UK and Slovenia. In view of the continuously changing nature of all forms of crime, they declared their commitment to develop further law-enforcement cooperation and to work together to fight organised criminal groups. They further welcomed greater UK/EU cooperation to tackle organised immigration crime and irregular migration.

Building on the 2022 United Kingdom and Slovenia Joint Statement of Intent, which describes our close cooperation in the areas of foreign and security policy, economic cooperation and science, education and culture, they affirmed the importance of a shared approach to preventing and fighting terrorism, serious and organised crime, including irregular migration, and other cross-border crime. They agreed that the UK and Slovenia will work together to fight organised crime by:

a) Sharing strategic level analysis and expertise through regular information exchanges to analyse emerging risks and share methods and techniques to mitigate them;

b) Strengthening real time law enforcement - to - law enforcement information sharing, including with prosecutors, through new and existing communication channels to prevent, disrupt and address cross-border threats;

c) Jointly identifying and working together to close the gaps that organised criminal groups can exploit;

d) Fostering effective cooperation in justice matters between the UK and Slovenia.

The Prime Ministers agreed to instruct their respective senior officials to take forward the agreed initiatives to enhance our law enforcement cooperation.