Joint Statement between UK and France: 18 July 2024

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the President of the French Republic met today at Blenheim Palace.

In this, the 120th anniversary year of the Entente Cordiale, the two leaders discussed the full spectrum of the bilateral relationship between the UK and France, the UK’s intention to reset its relationship with the EU and wider Europe, as well as international and global issues. 80 years on from the D-Day landings and the Liberation of France the leaders remembered the immense common sacrifices that both countries have made to defend their shared values and to protect their societies. And 30 years on from the opening of the Channel Tunnel, they recalled what the UK and France can build together when they do not constrain their ambitions, allowing their economies to flourish and their people to connect.

As fellow members of the G7, G20, NATO and permanent members of the UN Security Council, the UK and France will continue to work together to provide global leadership in an era of renewed geopolitical instability. They are committed to continuing to invest in the European Political Community format to bring together Europe’s democracies and contribute to regional stability and security through political dialogue and concrete cooperation.

Looking to the future France and the UK will pursue their cooperation across the full spectrum of the relationship, at both a bilateral and at a global level. This will include through a focus on sustainable economic growth, international development, energy security and driving low carbon solutions to tackle the climate and nature emergencies. They will embrace the opportunities presented by supporting the clean energy transition, reform of the international financial system and responsible use of Artificial Intelligence.

The UK and France reaffirm their deep commitment to Europe’s defence and security. This includes their steadfast support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s illegal war of aggression, for as long as it takes, and for Ukraine’s irreversible path to NATO membership. Fourteen years on from the Lancaster House Treaty, the UK and France share the ambition to reinvigorate their defence cooperation to reflect the complex challenges of the modern era and the range of threats from hostile state and non-state actors to our shared values and interests.

The UK and France agree the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza along with the release of all hostages, unfettered access to humanitarian aid, the upholding of international law, and progress towards establishing a Palestinian State living in peace and security alongside a safe and secure Israel. They also agree on the importance of maintaining stability and security in the wider region.

The Prime Minister and President expressed their condolences for the victims of the tragic events in the channel yesterday and last week. They committed to strengthening their cooperation on irregular migration and the fight against criminal gangs responsible for this tragic loss of life through small boat crossings. The Prime Minister presented the UK’s new Border Security Command and the vital role it will play in this mission.

As a sign of the ever deeper cooperation between the UK and France, the Prime Minister and President welcomed UK support for the staging of the Olympics. They agreed to hold the next bilateral summit in the UK in 2025.