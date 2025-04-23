Joint statement between the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and the Prime Minister of New Zealand

This Joint Statement follows the meeting of the United Kingdom and New Zealand Prime Ministers in London on 22 April 2025.

Reflecting on the enduring UK-NZ partnership, underpinned by shared values, rich connections between our people, and profound mutual trust, and cognisant of these uncertain times, the Prime Ministers expressed high ambition to deepen cooperation to ensure our modern and dynamic partnership continues to thrive, and contributes to our security and prosperity. We are energised by our shared commitment to deliver for our people.

The Prime Ministers reiterated their commitment to upholding the fundamental principles that underpin our partnership - democracy, human rights and the rule of law - which are central to a stable international order. They reaffirmed their commitment to international cooperation to address global challenges, supported by effective and efficient multilateral institutions, and recognised the indivisibility of the security and prosperity of the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific regions.

The Prime Ministers reiterated their unwavering support for Ukraine and welcomed US-led efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace for Ukraine. The United Kingdom and New Zealand called on Russia to withdraw its forces immediately and end its illegal invasion. They called on those supporting Russia’s Military-Industrial Complex through the supply of dual use components and weapons, to cease fuelling Russia’s war against Ukraine. The Prime Ministers expressed gratitude to the military personnel of the United Kingdom and New Zealand who have trained over 54,000 Ukrainians through Operation Interflex the UK-led multinational training effort. As the conflict evolves, both Leaders agreed to coordinate on training to meet Ukraine’s evolving needs.

The Prime Ministers welcomed on-going discussions on future support for Ukraine as part of the UK and France-led Coalition of the Willing - a multinational reassurance force to support Ukraine’s long-term defence and security. Prime Minister Starmer thanked New Zealand for its ongoing participation in military and diplomatic discussions about possible post-conflict support for Ukraine.

Noting the mounting threats to international peace and security, the Prime Ministers noted the decisions taken by both governments to substantially increase defence spending. They agreed to renew our historic defence partnership to make it fit for the future, and to deepen cooperation in our defence capabilities and industries.

The Prime Ministers acknowledged the ongoing cooperation between our defence forces on global challenges, including in the Middle East and Indo-Pacific. Prime Minister Starmer welcomed New Zealand’s upcoming participation in the UK-led Carrier Strike Group deployment in the Indo-Pacific, and welcomed ongoing consultations as New Zealand continues to explore potential opportunities for participation in AUKUS Pillar II.

The Prime Ministers agreed that maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait is indispensable to international security and prosperity. They reiterated their concern at China’s recent military exercises around Taiwan and called for the peaceful resolution of cross-Strait Issues.

The Prime Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to work together to promote the prosperity, security and resilience of Pacific Small Island Developing States. In the context of climate change they welcomed joint work on the TIDES renewable energy investment fund.

Free trade is a cornerstone of prosperity in both countries. Recognising that open markets, and reliable legal and regulatory frameworks are essential for trade, the Prime Ministers committed to strengthening and modernising the rules-based trading system. The Prime Ministers welcomed our enhanced trading relationship since the entry into force of the UK-NZ Free Trade Agreement, with the United Kingdom now one of New Zealand’s fastest growing export markets.

The Prime Ministers agreed to work together to strengthen the role that free trade plays in increasing prosperity, including the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (which the United Kingdom and New Zealand are Parties to). This includes growing the agreement ambitiously through further accessions and pursuing concrete updates through the ongoing General Review.

Noting that economic growth and improving the lives of British and New Zealand citizens are fundamental priorities for both governments, the Prime Ministers welcomed the signing of commercial deals including on clean technology and infrastructure.

The Prime Ministers agreed to further enhance our mutual security and prosperity by: