Joint statement between Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Taoiseach Micheál Martin: 6 March 2025

Our renewed programme of co-operation will be taken forward in a spirit of respect and affinity, and by a shared ambition to reach the potential of our partnership across our islands, recognising that, in a changing world beyond our shores, the benefits and significance of a stronger and more settled relationship between our two countries have never been greater.

The time has come to commit anew to delivering on the promise of our unique partnership to the benefit of current and future generations living across these islands.

This Joint Statement represents the starting point for a strengthened relationship between the UK and Ireland, informed by our co-guarantorship of the Good Friday Agreement, and to be taken forward through an ambitious programme of co-operation between our two countries through to 2030.

We will strengthen existing co-operation on criminal, civil and family law matters and exchange expertise on justice systems challenges, as well as collaborating on the rule of law and its promotion overseas. We will continue to work together to tackle threats to safety online.

We will continue to develop these areas of work, including through our structured security dialogue at senior official level.

Since 2015, the UK and Ireland have cooperated on defence on the basis of a Memorandum of Understanding. We will pursue implementation of all aspects of that agreement, particularly in the areas of military training and education. To reflect the rebuilding and strengthening of our partnership, today we agree to review and update the Memorandum of Understanding on Defence by our next Summit in this series.

We value our good working relationship at an operational level on cyber security and will continue to co-operate to ensure that the sharing of information and best practices contribute to higher levels of cyber security across both countries. We will also work to develop approaches that benefit both countries particularly in the areas of skills development, cyber hygiene awareness and research projects.

We will strengthen our co-operation in the area of maritime security, with a particular focus on critical undersea infrastructure, which will require greater international co-operation, including closer co-operation between Ireland and the UK.

National resilience remains a priority for both of us. We will strengthen co-operation and information sharing on emergency planning to best protect our peoples across these islands.

Continuing to ensure the safety and security of the people who live in Ireland and the United Kingdom is a priority we share.

Building on these foundations, we will work together to strengthen international institutions for peace, promote conflict prevention, peace-building, sustainable development and climate action internationally. Today, we have agreed in particular to collaborate on a strategic approach to the United Nations’ Peacebuilding Architecture Review and the World Bank’s Fragility, Conflict, Violence (FCV) Strategy. We also agree to collaborate on the Women, Peace and Security agenda and to pilot a joint lesson-sharing from the Northern Ireland peace process in an agreed priority country.

In a challenging geo-political and international security environment, Ireland and the UK confirm our commitment to the global multilateral system and international law as the foundations on which all our international engagement and partnerships are built.

Through our continuing co-operation we can act coherently and strategically, developing and sharing research and technical innovation to address our shared challenges, which in turn will deliver significant economic and social benefits to communities across our islands.

Due to its geography, engineering expertise and interconnection to both Ireland and Great Britain, Northern Ireland can benefit from and be at the forefront of the clean energy transition. Co-operation between governments on infrastructure development will be key in both enabling Northern Ireland to have a renewable generation capacity of 3,550 MW by 2030 in order to deliver the target of 80% of electricity consumption from renewable sources, as well as supporting the Northern Ireland Executive’s ambition for 1GW of offshore wind from 2030 and Ireland’s ambition of at least 5GW of offshore wind by 2030, including through developing and supporting an all-island supply chain.

We will also broaden our existing Energy transition MoU to include industrial decarbonisation; knowledge sharing and exchanging best practices around retrofitting of homes and Community Benefit Funds; as well as formalising a staff exchange programme between UK and Ireland energy departments and agencies.

We have also agreed to undertake new joint initiatives on mapping the sea basin to improve interoperability and resilience in UK and Irish waters, and to deepen existing co-operation on maritime decarbonisation, including on our joint efforts to establish green maritime corridors.

In this regard, we have agreed that our respective maritime policy, licensing and regulatory bodies will work together to establish co-operation in relation to data collection and usage, to continue to improve the management of the maritime area in the Irish and Celtic Seas through robust marine planning that includes a clear focus on our shared marine environment.

In order to meet our ambitious decarbonisation targets, we have agreed today to work together to mobilise investment into strategic infrastructure in the Irish and Celtic Seas by establishing frameworks to guide private investment and removing barriers to trade and investment.

We welcome recent progress on closer working between our countries in this regard, including through our two bilateral Memoranda of Understanding, and the opportunity for more formal co-operation between British and Irish system operators (EirGrid, Gas Networks Ireland, National Energy System Operator and National Gas).

Our countries are uniquely linked, not least through shared energy infrastructure and the Single Electricity Market (SEM) on the island of Ireland. This means we share common long-term challenges, including the need for secure, competitive, and sustainable sources of energy.

We recognise the critical importance of the Celtic and Irish Seas and are committed to working together to harness their potential by deepening co-operation on offshore energy and interconnection, to help ensure our collective energy security as part of the green transition to net zero.

The UK and Ireland are particularly close economic partners with a bilateral trade relationship worth approximately 100 billion euros annually. Ireland is the UK’s 6th largest trading partner and the UK is Ireland’s second largest trading partner and we are committed to building on these ties in order to attract new investment and accelerate economic growth across our two countries.

Today we welcome substantial new investment announcements across a range of sectors including Digital, AI and Technology that are testimony to continued confidence in our economies and to the importance of our business and trading bilateral relationship. These commitments to invest will bring new jobs and opportunities to local communities and help drive up economic growth.

The UK and Ireland have a longstanding partnership in sharing knowledge and experience in progressing infrastructure projects, and we share an ambition to accelerate the delivery of sustainable and resilient infrastructure to drive economic growth, enable new forms of economic activity, accelerate the transition to Net Zero by 2050, and support the delivery of housing and high-quality public services over the next decade. Our countries and businesses are investing heavily in achieving this ambition but also face common challenges, including in relation to capacity and productivity. We have strong existing collaborations in the transport, housing and energy sectors, and today have agreed a new Framework for Co-operation to support infrastructure delivery to deepen these partnerships and extend them to further areas of mutual interest, including digital and modern methods of construction technologies.

Today, we also reaffirm our support to small business in both countries and commit to working together to establish an SME Dialogue focused on sharing good practices in nurturing growth and productivity amongst SMEs to maximise commercial opportunities.

We will also establish an Economic Security Exchange to share good practices and experiences, and develop common understandings in key areas for the economic security and prosperity of our two nations.

The UK and Ireland share a close bilateral relationship in science, innovation and technology and commit to building on this through our collaboration within the current Horizon European Research and Innovation Framework Programme, including encouraging national contact points to work closely together. We agree to convene regular meetings between UKRI and Research Ireland to discuss issues of mutual interest and monitor and identify multilateral and bilateral opportunities.