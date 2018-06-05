Joint Ministerial Council (Gibraltar EU Negotiations) 5 June 2018

The UK and Gibraltar have confirmed their commitment to continue to work together to achieve a Brexit deal that fully recognises the priorities of the Rock.

At the latest Joint Ministerial Council (Gibraltar EU Negotiations) in London today, which was chaired by Minister at the Department for Exiting the EU, Robin Walker, and attended by the Chief Minister for Gibraltar Fabian Picardo and his team, Ministers agreed to continue to fully involve Gibraltar in the UK’s negotiations with the EU.

They discussed the practical implications of our EU Withdrawal for Gibraltar. Officials from across Government provided an update on developments in the reciprocal package announced at the 8 March JMC, including on the issue of access to higher education and on further building on existing health cooperation.

Following the meeting, Minister Robin Walker said:

It was a pleasure meeting with Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and his team today for the seventh JMC GEN. We spoke at length about the key issues facing both the UK and Gibraltar as we leave the EU and reaffirmed the continued commitment of the UK Government to represent the best interests of the entire UK family, including our friends in Gibraltar. We look forward to continuing our constructive partnership over the coming months, years and beyond.

Chief Minister of Gibraltar, Fabian Picardo said: