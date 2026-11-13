Joint Leaders Statement on Migration at the European Political Community Summit

On the occasion of the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Dublin, Prime Minister Meloni, Prime Minister Frederiksen, Prime Minister Burnham, Prime Minister Rama, Prime Minister Zamora, Prime Minister Pashinyan, Chancellor Stocker, Prime Minister De Wever, Prime Minister Radev, President Bećirović, Prime Minister Plenković, President Christodoulides, Prime Minister Babiš, Prime Minister Michal, Prime Minister Orpo, Prime Minister Kobakhidze, Chancellor Merz, Prime Minister Mitsotakis, Prime Minister Magyar, Prime Minister Frostadóttir, Taoiseach Martin, Prime Minister Kurti, Prime Minister Kulbergs, Prime Minister Haas, President Nausėda, Prime Minister Abela, President Sandu, President Milatović, President Siljanovska-Davkova, Prime Minister Støre, Prime Minister Tusk, Prime Minister Montenegro, President Dan, Secretary of State Beccari, Prime Minister Fico, Prime Minister Janša, Prime Minister Kristersson, President Parmelin, Prime Minister Jetten, Secretary General Berset, and President von der Leyen, affirmed their commitment to sustain the reduction in illegal migration into and across Europe, acknowledging the shared challenge it poses.

In the face of ongoing global instability, hybrid threats, including the instrumentalisation of migration, and the continued exploitation of vulnerable individuals by people smuggling gangs, leaders reflected on the progress made since the last EPC, and the importance of their continued focus.

Building on the priorities outlined in Yerevan, leaders emphasised the need to take a more comprehensive, systematic and whole-of-route approach to countering illegal migration and the criminality which facilitates it.

They agreed on the importance of:

Preparedness and response as key to border integrity. This includes the use of tools like early warning systems to predict and manage flows and identify emerging security risks. It also includes the need to new tools to respond to extraordinary threats, guaranteeing the resilience and security of borders.

Tackling disinformation head on. European countries have a key role to play in exposing the dangers of illegal crossings and countering false narratives.

Innovation remaining at the heart of European efforts. Partners should collaborate to align efforts as new approaches and innovative solutions are developed, tested and pursued.

Working together upstream. This includes supporting migrants and countries of origin and transit to keep people safer closer to home, and prevent dangerous onward journeys to Europe, while fostering skills development, job creation and mutually beneficial partnerships.

Effective returns and readmission. Strengthening cooperation with countries of origin and transit, including by making effective use of available tools and incentives, to ensure that those without a right to stay in Europe can be returned effectively and in accordance with international law.

More information flowing across borders. Smuggling gangs are experts in evading law enforcement, and seek to abuse immigration systems. Information should be shared more seamlessly and systematically to keep pace with border security challenges and strengthen operational cooperation against criminal networks.

International conventions as a cornerstone of protection. Seventy five years after the adoption of the Refugee Convention and recalling the May 2026 Chișinău Declaration on the ECHR and migration, leaders stressed the importance of ensuring that conventions continue to meet modern migration challenges, including supporting the work of UNHCR, IOM and other international organisations, so that protection frameworks remain credible and sustainable.

Leaders affirmed their commitment to international collaboration on these issues, including through continued cooperation with the European Union and the Council of Europe. Looking ahead, they agreed to keep momentum toward a sustained reduction in numbers, and to discuss this issue again at the EPC Summit in Switzerland.