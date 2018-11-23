News story
Joint Forces Command Operational Honours Announced
The latest Operational Honours and Awards List has been published recognising individuals from across UK defence.
The following individuals from Joint Forces Command have been recognised;
Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)
- Brig Nicholas Stephen Pond MBE, Operation Shader
Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)
- Lt Col Charles Grist MBE, Standing Joint Force Headquarters
Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)
- Sqn Ldr Christopher Wright, Royal Air Force, Joint Services Command and Staff College
Queen’s Commendation for Valuable Service (QCVS)
- Lt Amy Gilmore, Royal Navy, Development, Concepts and Doctrince Centre, Shrivenham
- Sqn Ldr Edward Sellers, Royal Air Force, Joint Service Signals Organisation
Published 23 November 2018