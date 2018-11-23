News story

Joint Forces Command Operational Honours Announced

The latest Operational Honours and Awards List has been published recognising individuals from across UK defence.

Published 23 November 2018
Ministry of Defence and Joint Forces Command
The following individuals from Joint Forces Command have been recognised;

Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

  • Brig Nicholas Stephen Pond MBE, Operation Shader

Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

  • Lt Col Charles Grist MBE, Standing Joint Force Headquarters

Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

  • Sqn Ldr Christopher Wright, Royal Air Force, Joint Services Command and Staff College

Queen’s Commendation for Valuable Service (QCVS)

  • Lt Amy Gilmore, Royal Navy, Development, Concepts and Doctrince Centre, Shrivenham
  • Sqn Ldr Edward Sellers, Royal Air Force, Joint Service Signals Organisation
