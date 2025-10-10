Joint E3 leaders statement: 10 October 2025

The leaders of France, Germany and the United Kingdom spoke today following the significant developments in the Middle East:

We welcome the agreement on a ceasefire in the Middle East, the planned release of hostages, and the resumption of humanitarian aid to the civilian population of Gaza.

We pay tribute to President Trump’s leadership on the issue, to the diplomatic efforts of the mediators, Egypt, Qatar and Türkiye, and to the vital support from the wider region to secure the agreement. It is now of utmost importance that all parties implement their obligations in full and without delay. We stand ready to support further talks on the next stages of the plan and to contribute to it.

As part of this effort, we agree that the UN Security Council should give its full backing to the plan and support its implementation.

We commit to supporting substantive humanitarian aid packages through UN agencies to be delivered as soon as the ceasefire enters into effect.

Regarding Iran, we agree that it was right that the snapback mechanism had been triggered. Iran’s nuclear program poses a serious threat to global peace and security. We are determined to reinitiate negotiations with Iran and the United States towards a comprehensive, durable and verifiable agreement that ensures Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon. We call on all UN member states to abide by the restrictions reapplied by the snapback mechanism.

On Ukraine, we condemn Russia’s escalatory attacks in Ukraine and systematic targeting of critical national infrastructure that remains vital to provide light and heat to Ukrainian civilians through the winter.

We will increase pressure on Russia as President Putin continues his stalling tactics and abhorrent attacks in response to peace talks.

To that end, we are ready to progress towards using, in a coordinated way, the value of the immobilised Russian sovereign assets to support Ukraine’s armed forces and thus bring Russia to the negotiation table. We aim to do this in close cooperation with the United States of America.

We agree to develop further bold and innovative mechanisms to increase the cost of Russia’s war and ramp up pressure. This includes driving forward action on the Russian shadow fleet.

Our countries will remain steadfast in their support for Ukraine, including through the Coalition of the Willing.