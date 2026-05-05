Joint Declaration on a Strategic Partnership between the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the Republic of Armenia.

The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the Republic of Armenia (hereinafter: the Sides), building upon the Joint Statement on the establishment of the UK–Armenia Strategic Dialogue of November 2023, and recognising the longstanding and friendly relations between them, founded on mutual respect, shared values, growing cooperation, and convergence of interests in various fields, express their determination to reinforce their bilateral relations through the establishment of a Strategic Partnership.

Recalling their commitment to uphold and promote democracy, human rights, the rule of law, good governance, and a rules-based international order, including respect for sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and inviolability of internationally recognised borders, the Sides reaffirm their adherence to the purposes and principles set forth in the Charter of the United Nations and other international instruments promoting peace and security.

Emphasising the importance of the Washington Peace Summit Declaration of 8 August 2025 and the initialled Agreement “On the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan”, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland reaffirms its continued support for the institutionalisation of peace and normalisation of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, based on mutual recognition of each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as delimitation of the interstate borders in accordance with the 1991 Almaty Declaration.

Welcoming the ongoing efforts to unblock regional transport communications to improve regional connectivity and stability, the Sides recognise that sustainable peace and connectivity can catalyse prosperity and security in the region. In that regard, the Sides agreed to continue discussing connectivity projects, highlighting the “Crossroads of Peace” and “TRIPP” initiatives as platforms for enhanced regional connectivity and economic cooperation.

The Sides have reached the following understanding:

Defence and Security: The Sides share a long-term commitment to building Armenia’s capacity in the areas of security, resilience and defence. They underline the importance of advancing regional peace and stability, strengthening Armenia’s ability to manage evolving security challenges, and enhancing cooperation in areas including defence cooperation, institutional reform, border security and tackling illegal migration, cyber resilience, and the wider response to hybrid threats. The Sides further affirm their intention to cooperate in multilateral fora where interests align and opportunities permit. Economic Growth and Development: The Sides share an objective to promote sustainable economic growth and diversification in Armenia, deepen bilateral trade and investment ties, and strengthen regional connectivity in areas such as transport, energy and communication, as enablers of stability and prosperity. They recognise the importance of improving the business environment, supporting private‑sector development, facilitating investment, and cooperating in specific sectors of mutual agreement. Governance and Democratic Resilience: The Sides share a commitment to democratic values, transparent and effective governance, and inclusive institutions. They recognise the importance of strengthening public sector performance, ensuring free and fair elections, countering hybrid threats, advancing anti‑corruption efforts, and supporting an enabling environment for independent media and civil society. They also commit to exploring further bilateral cooperation that reinforces democratic resilience.

Final Provisions

The Sides have reached an understanding to hold an annual Strategic Partnership session on the three aforementioned areas, where the Sides have reached a mutual understanding. This will be delivered through a jointly owned Outcome Framework Document, which will ensure coherence between UK and Armenian activity and provide a monitoring mechanism to review progress against delivery.

This declaration is not an international treaty and does not create legal rights or obligations under domestic or international law. Implementation of activities under this declaration will be subject to the availability of resources and in accordance with the respective laws and regulations of the Sides. Additional areas of cooperation may be identified and mutually agreed upon. This Joint Declaration may be amended at any time by mutual written consent. Each Side may end cooperation under this Joint Declaration at any time, informing the other Side in writing at least six months prior.