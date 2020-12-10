Joint Communique for the Meeting between HH Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and PM Boris Johnson

The leaders discussed the strength of the UK-UAE bilateral relationship, the long-standing friendship and shared history between our two countries and peoples. Both leaders emphasised their ongoing commitment to develop a UK-UAE partnership for the future and an enhanced Strategic Dialogue between the two countries.

The leaders agreed to further cooperation on trade and investment, research and development, climate change, and strengthening both economies, including cooperation across priority areas such as life sciences, healthcare, future technologies and digital innovation, renewable energy, space, infrastructure, education, tourism, food security, and financial and professional services.

The two leaders highlighted the importance of cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both leaders expressed their commitment to strengthening multilateral institutions and the rules-based international system in order to promote security, stability, and prosperity. They noted the historic impact of the Abraham Accords signed between the UAE and the State of Israel and acknowledged the importance of finding peaceful solutions to ongoing conflicts in the region. The meeting also agreed upon the importance of shared values, including tolerance, peaceful co-existence, and respect for all cultures and religions.

The two leaders looked forward to the UAE’s 50th National Day celebrations, Expo 2020 Dubai, and meeting again next year to continue to develop the UK-UAE partnership for the future.