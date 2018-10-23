Jerry Cope appointed to the Prison Service Pay Review Body

Mr Jerry Cope has been appointed to the Prison Service Pay Review Body (PSPRB) from 10 September 2018 to 9 September 2019.

Mr Cope chaired PSPRB from 2005 to 2011. He is currently Chair of governors at London South Bank university. Mr Cope’s working life was as MD for Royal Mail; and he was chair of the NHS Pay Review Body until 2017.

Following a campaign which did not result in an appointment, the Secretary of State has, with the agreement of the Commissioner for Public Appointments, appointed Mr Cope on an interim basis to ensure the continued availability of a Chair.

PSPRB provides the government with independent advice on the remuneration of operational prison staff in the England and Wales, and Northern Ireland Prison Services.

Public appointments to PSPRB are made by the Prime Minister on the recommendation of the Justice Secretary in consultation with Northern Ireland.

