Appointment of 2 new members of the Prison Service Pay Review Body

Mary Carter is currently lay adviser to the Multi-agency Public Protection Arrangements Strategic Management Board for Avon and Somerset. She was previously a partner in KPMG and a former member of the Armed Forces Pay Review Body and of the National Assembly of Wales Remuneration Board.

Luke Corkill is currently Employee Relations Director in BT with responsibilities in the UK and Globally. Prior to his Employee Relations role, he led the Openreach customer facing engineering organisation for the South East of England. His roles have involved regular interaction with two major UK Trade Unions (Prospect and the Communication Workers Union).

PSPRB provides the government with independent advice on the remuneration of operational prison staff in the England and Wales, and Northern Ireland Prison Services.

Public appointments to PSPRB are made by the Prime Minister on the recommendation of the Justice Secretary, and are regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments. These appointments have been made in line with the Governance Code on Public Appointments.

Mary Carter and Luke Corkill have no political activity to declare.