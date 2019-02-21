January 2019 Transaction Data

In January:

HM Land Registry completed more than 1,797,030 applications to change or query the Land Register

the South East topped the table of regional applications with 412,262

HM Land Registry completed 1,797,037 applications in January compared with 1,274,031 in December and 1,782,088 last January, of which:

398,058 were applications for register updates compared with 306,302 in December

909,149 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 578,979 in December

212,934 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 199,533 in December

23,040 were postal applications from non-account holders compared with 18,104 in December

Applications by region and country

Region/country November applications December applications January applications South East 442,882 289,089 412,262 Greater London 441,362 230,749 338,286 North West 204,499 145,147 203,371 South West 174,105 125,765 169,585 West Midlands 157,744 109,261 156,126 Yorkshire and the Humber 140,167 104,949 144,169 East Midlands 131,654 95,112 131,926 North 85,231 60,968 83,163 East Anglia 74,312 53,130 73,402 Isles of Scilly 62 69 48 Wales 86,231 59,740 84,618 England and Wales (not assigned) 95 52 81 Total 1,938,344 1,274,031 1,797,037

Top 5 local authority areas

Top 5 local authority areas November applications Top 5 local authority areas December applications Top 5 local authority areas January applications Hounslow 71,338 Birmingham 20,015 Birmingham 30,192 Richmond upon Thames 41,992 City of Westminster 15,677 City of Westminster 23,156 Birmingham 28,388 Leeds 15,669 Leeds 21,625 Windsor and Maidenhead 27,253 Cornwall 13,531 Cornwall 17,981 City of Westminster 24,887 Manchester 13,468 Manchester 17,818

Top 5 customers

Top 5 customers November applications Top 5 customers December applications Top 5 customers January applications WSP Management Services Ltd 114,339 Enact 39,404 Enact 14,622 Enact 52,463 Infotrack Limited 25,145 Optima Legal Services 8,994 Infotrack Limited 36,291 Optima Legal Services 21,820 O’Neill Patient 8,153 SupportaTerraquest 27,451 O’Neill Patient 21,302 Infotrack Limited 7,454 Optima Legal Services 27,179 Eversheds Sutherland 14,877 My Home Move Limited 4,878

Access the full dataset on data.gov.uk

Next publication

Transaction Data is published on the 15th working day of each month. The February data will be published at 11am on Thursday 21 March 2019.