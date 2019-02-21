News story
January 2019 Transaction Data
This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in January 2019.
In January:
- HM Land Registry completed more than 1,797,030 applications to change or query the Land Register
- the South East topped the table of regional applications with 412,262
HM Land Registry completed 1,797,037 applications in January compared with 1,274,031 in December and 1,782,088 last January, of which:
- 398,058 were applications for register updates compared with 306,302 in December
- 909,149 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 578,979 in December
- 212,934 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 199,533 in December
- 23,040 were postal applications from non-account holders compared with 18,104 in December
Applications by region and country
|Region/country
|November applications
|December applications
|January applications
|South East
|442,882
|289,089
|412,262
|Greater London
|441,362
|230,749
|338,286
|North West
|204,499
|145,147
|203,371
|South West
|174,105
|125,765
|169,585
|West Midlands
|157,744
|109,261
|156,126
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|140,167
|104,949
|144,169
|East Midlands
|131,654
|95,112
|131,926
|North
|85,231
|60,968
|83,163
|East Anglia
|74,312
|53,130
|73,402
|Isles of Scilly
|62
|69
|48
|Wales
|86,231
|59,740
|84,618
|England and Wales (not assigned)
|95
|52
|81
|Total
|1,938,344
|1,274,031
|1,797,037
Top 5 local authority areas
|Top 5 local authority areas
|November applications
|Top 5 local authority areas
|December applications
|Top 5 local authority areas
|January applications
|Hounslow
|71,338
|Birmingham
|20,015
|Birmingham
|30,192
|Richmond upon Thames
|41,992
|City of Westminster
|15,677
|City of Westminster
|23,156
|Birmingham
|28,388
|Leeds
|15,669
|Leeds
|21,625
|Windsor and Maidenhead
|27,253
|Cornwall
|13,531
|Cornwall
|17,981
|City of Westminster
|24,887
|Manchester
|13,468
|Manchester
|17,818
Top 5 customers
|Top 5 customers
|November applications
|Top 5 customers
|December applications
|Top 5 customers
|January applications
|WSP Management Services Ltd
|114,339
|Enact
|39,404
|Enact
|14,622
|Enact
|52,463
|Infotrack Limited
|25,145
|Optima Legal Services
|8,994
|Infotrack Limited
|36,291
|Optima Legal Services
|21,820
|O’Neill Patient
|8,153
|SupportaTerraquest
|27,451
|O’Neill Patient
|21,302
|Infotrack Limited
|7,454
|Optima Legal Services
|27,179
|Eversheds Sutherland
|14,877
|My Home Move Limited
|4,878
Access the full dataset on data.gov.uk
Next publication
Transaction Data is published on the 15th working day of each month. The February data will be published at 11am on Thursday 21 March 2019.
Published 21 February 2019