January 2018 Price Paid Data

This month’s Price Paid Data includes details of more than 116,700 sales of land and property in England and Wales that HM Land Registry received for registration in January 2018.

In the dataset you can find the date of sale for each property, its full address and sale price, its category (residential or commercial) and type (detached, semi-detached, terraced, flat or maisonette and other), whether it is new build or not and whether it is freehold or leasehold.

The number of sales received for registration by property type and month

Property type January 2018 December 2017 November 2017 Detached 25,932 17,395 24,767 Semi-detached 29,282 19,216 27,093 Terraced 30,741 19,809 27,890 Flat/maisonette 22,887 14,523 19,635 Other 7,953 5,384 7,027 Total 116,795 76,327 106,412

Of the 116,795 sales received for registration in January 2018:

85,753 were freehold, a 23.5% increase on January 2017

16,685 were newly built, a 15% increase on January 2017

There is a time difference between the sale of a property and its registration at HM Land Registry.

Of the 116,795 sales received for registration, 25,527 took place in January 2018 of which:

499 were of residential properties in England and Wales for £1 million and over

307 were of residential properties in Greater London for £1 million and over

3 were of residential properties in Birmingham for £1 million and over

3 were of residential properties in Greater Manchester for £1 million and over

The most expensive residential sale taking place in January 2018 was a semi-detached property in the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, London for £37,720,000. The cheapest residential sale in January 2018 was a terraced property in Burnley, Lancashire for £15,000.

The most expensive commercial sale taking place in January 2018 was in Greater Manchester, for £103,033,044. The cheapest commercial sale in January 2018 was in the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, for £100.

Access the full dataset

Notes to editors