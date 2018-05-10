News story

Islay Trader report published

Grounding of a general cargo vessel off Margate, Kent.

Published 10 May 2018
From:
Marine Accident Investigation Branch
Islay Trader bow damage

The MAIB report on the grounding of Islay Trader off Margate while on passage from Murphy’s Wharf, Greenwich to Antwerp, Belgium on 8 October 2017, is now published.

The vessel sustained plate indentation and frame distortion but there were no injuries and no pollution.

The report contains details of what happened, actions taken and recommendations, read more.

Press enquiries

Published 10 May 2018

Related content