Iraq election 2018: statement from Minister for the Middle East

Minister for the Middle East, Alistair Burt MP said:

Today was an historic day for Iraq. I congratulate the Iraqi people on another successful election.

I also congratulate the Iraqi security forces and electoral authorities for ensuring a peaceful and orderly ballot in a challenging environment including regrettable reports of attacks aimed at disrupting today’s vote.

We look forward to the announcement soon of the full and final result and will work with all political groups to encourage formation of an effective, inclusive government that addresses the needs and hopes of all Iraqi citizens.

The UK and Iraq enjoy a strong bilateral relationship, share great hopes for the future and a commitment to work together in our common interest. We look forward to working with the next government to help deliver stability, security and prosperity for all Iraqis.