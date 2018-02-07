On 19 January, Secretary of State David Gauke told Parliament he had asked Chief Inspector of Probation, Dame Glenys Stacey, to urgently review the way the victim contact scheme engaged with victims in the Worboys case.

Dame Glenys Stacey has completed this report and submitted her findings to the Justice Secretary.

Investigation into the policy and process followed by the Victim Contact Scheme in the Worboys case

Receiving the report, Secretary of State David Gauke said:

I am extremely grateful for Dame Glenys Stacey’s thorough report into the operation of the Victim Contact Scheme in the Worboys case – it will be an invaluable part of our urgent work to review parole transparency and victim contact. It is reassuring that the correct procedures were followed and that in some respects Victim Liaison Officers have gone above and beyond the victim contact requirements. However, I fully accept that there are things we can do much better. That’s why we have already changed the letters we send to victims to make them more compassionate, clearer and more informative, but there is more to do. We will take these findings and improve the system.

