Investigation into the events following the stranding of trains in freezing weather

RAIB to investigate the events following the stranding of trains in freezing weather, near Lewisham, 2 March 2018.

Published 13 March 2018
Rail Accident Investigation Branch
Following a preliminary examination of the circumstances surrounding the events near Lewisham on Friday 2 March 2018, the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) has decided to launch a full investigation. Further details of the investigation and its scope will be published on the RAIB’s website within the next fortnight.

