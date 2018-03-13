News story
Investigation into the events following the stranding of trains in freezing weather
RAIB to investigate the events following the stranding of trains in freezing weather, near Lewisham, 2 March 2018.
Following a preliminary examination of the circumstances surrounding the events near Lewisham on Friday 2 March 2018, the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) has decided to launch a full investigation. Further details of the investigation and its scope will be published on the RAIB’s website within the next fortnight.
Published 13 March 2018