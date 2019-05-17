News story
Investigation into reports of 'foam' washing up on Isle of Wight
HM Coastguard has investigated reports of possible pollution at Osborne Bay on the Isle of Wight on 15 May 2019.
A number of people have contacted HM Coastguard saying they have seen what looks like foam coming ashore. Ventnor and Bembridge Coastguard Rescue Teams were sent to investigate, take samples and report back. Duty controller Phil Norman said: ‘At this stage we are in the early part of an investigation to see what it is and see whether further action needs to be taken.’
