Interim report 01/2018: Loss of speed restrictions on the Cambrian line

IR012018_181018_Cambrian_TSRs

RAIB has today released its interim report following the loss of speed restriction data to trains on the Cambrian line, 20 October 2017.

We will publish our findings, including any recommendations to improve safety, at the conclusion of our investigation.

Our investigation is independent of any investigation by the railway industry or by the industry’s regulator, the Office of Rail and Road.

