Interim National Schools Commissioner appointed

The Department for Education has confirmed that Regional Schools Commissioner Dominic Herrington is to be appointed as the interim National Schools Commissioner from September.

The temporary appointment will provide continuity for academies across the country when Sir David Carter retires from the civil service after four years at the department.

Dominic Herrington has been Regional Schools Commissioner for the South-East of England and South London since being promoted from his role as Director of the Academies Group at the department in 2014 and will continue to oversee this area of work.

He will lead the team of Regional Schools Commissioners and oversee their collaboration with the academy sector to nurture innovation and help improve education for every child.

Dominic Herrington said: