Integrated Yellow Card reporting now available in 93% of GP practices in the UK

Healthcare professionals can now use EMIS Web to report suspected adverse drug reactions to the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

Integrated reporting of suspected adverse drug reactions (ADRs) to the Yellow Card Scheme has been rolled out across England in January 2020, covering approximately 4000 GP practices that use EMIS Web. Reporting guidance for EMIS Web users can be found on EMIS Now.

Yellow Card reports act as an early warning of previously unrecognised ADRs as well as providing valuable information on already recognised ADRs, helping to ensure that medicines are acceptably safe. Recent examples of Yellow Card reports that contributed to identifying important safety issues are available from the Yellow Card website.

Integrated reporting is already in place with other primary care clinical system suppliers, SystmOne and Vision. This latest development with EMIS Web means that integrated Yellow Card reporting is now available to 93% of GP practices in the UK.

Integrated Yellow Card reporting ensures patient details are anonymised and provides an easier, faster and more secure method for healthcare professionals to report suspected ADRs through a few simple steps. Much of the information needed is automatically populated from the patient and reporter record. This mean that reporters only need to complete a few additional pieces of information. A copy of the report is also held on the patient’s record.

MHRA’s Vigilance and Risk Management of Medicines’ Head of Pharmacovigilance Strategy, Mick Foy, said:

“This is an important milestone for the Yellow Card Scheme.

“All Yellow Card reports can be a source of potential new safety information. Expanding the availability of easy-to-use routes of reporting is invaluable towards increased reporting and protecting patient safety.”

The MHRA has been receiving reports from EMIS Web users since roll-out began.

Dr Jez McCole, GP at Sheffield Gleadless Medical Centre, stated his experience:

“I haven’t reported a Yellow Card in years, and it was completely coincidental that a significant issue presented itself in consultation the day before the EMIS Yellow card integration switch-on went live. It was a very straightforward process and I think will massively improve the reporting of ADRs with enough advertising.”

Dr Shaun O’ Hanlon, EMIS Group Chief Medical Officer, said:

“Clinical safety is EMIS Group’s number one priority. Integrating Yellow Card reporting into EMIS Web is another way that clinicians that use our systems can contribute to preventative healthcare, enabling the MHRA to gather information to continue their work to improve medication safety.”

The MHRA continues to work with suppliers and NHS Digital to expand integrated reporting in a range of healthcare settings.