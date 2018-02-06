Inspirational young Sri Lankans presented international award by HRH The Earl of Wessex

The Awards were presented at the Gold Award Ceremony held at Temple Trees, Colombo on 4 February 2018, by HRH The Earl of Wessex; Chair of the Award’s international organisation, The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Foundation.

Tissa Samarasinghe, National Director of the Award in Sri Lanka says:

The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award has significantly contributed towards developing and empowering young people in Sri Lanka; helping them to challenge themselves, experience life and find their purpose, passion and place in the world. The Gold Award challenges participants over 18 months and more, in five areas - physical activity, skill development, service to community and by taking them outside of their comfort zone, through an adventurous journey and residential project.

HRH The Earl of Wessex says:

It has been a great honour to meet such inspiring young people, hear about their Award journeys and celebrate their achievements. Achieving your Gold Award is not an easy task – it requires commitment, tests your resilience and challenges you to step outside your comfort zone. But it also opens up many opportunities for young people and enables them to be their own agents of change, both for themselves and their communities.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award is a global, non-formal education framework which challenges young people to discover their potential and celebrate their achievements. It operates in more than 130 countries and territories around the world, helping to inspire over 1.3 million young people every year.