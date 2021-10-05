Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP): New partner announcement

From Monday 4 October, the All Wales Therapeutics and Toxicology Centre (AWTTC) will join established partners, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) and the Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC) in the Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP).

Following agreement by Welsh Ministers, the AWTTC will join these partners in the ILAP activities, including considering if a product meets the criteria for an Innovation Passport. To date, partners have made effective joint decisions and are awarding Innovation Passports to products that will benefit patients.

Read more about the Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway