Innovate UK: first Council announced

Innovate UK has announced the members of its first Council, who will advise and make decisions on Innovate UK’s operations as it becomes part of UK Research and Innovation.

With a specific focus on innovation, they will:

provide leadership in their field of activity, including prioritising budgets within their delegated remits and and developing delivery plans

ensure a pipeline of skilled specialists and other roles that are essential to the sustainability of the UK’s research and innovation capacity

engage with the innovation and business community to develop ideas, raise awareness and share strategic outputs

encourage and facilitate collaborative work across the 9 Councils to build strategic relationships

Range of expertise and experience

The members are:

Innovate UK’s funding is awarded to businesses of different sizes across a wide range of industries, and the Council’s membership reflects that.

They have a range of expertise and experience in research and innovation across business, entrepreneurship, investment, technology development, economics and business impact evaluation, with different characteristics and professional backgrounds.

Champions of business-led innovation

Chief Executive of Innovate UK, Dr Ruth McKernan said:

As UK Research and Innovation begins its work, the Council of Innovate UK will have a vital role to play. They will champion the vital role that business-led innovation and the commercialisation of research play in driving economic growth and increasing productivity. The important duties of the Council means that we need people who are up to the task. It’s fantastic that the role has attracted people of such high calibre from a diverse range of backgrounds. We look forward to them taking on the task with enthusiasm and passion.

The Council replaces Innovate UK’s governing board. Members will serve between one and 3 years.