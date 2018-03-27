Information for parents: 2018 key stage 1 and 2 assessments

We have published an information leaflet today for parents of children in years 2 and 6 about national curriculum assessments (commonly called SATs).

The leaflet is to help parents understand more about the end of key stage assessments that will take place in primary schools throughout May.

For pupils at the end of key stage 1, typically aged 7, teachers will judge the standards at which they are working. To help teachers inform those judgements, pupils will take tests at any time throughout May in:

mathematics

English reading

English grammar, punctuation and spelling (optional test)

Pupils at the end of key stage 2, typically aged 11, will take tests on set days in the week beginning 14 May in:

English grammar, punctuation and spelling

English reading

mathematics

Videos about SATs at key stages 1 and 2

We have also published 2 videos for parents, providing more detail at each key stage about:

the purpose and format of the tests

when tests will take place

how parents can best support their child

how results will be reported

The leaflet and videos may be useful resources for schools to share with parents, or to use during conversations with parents about primary assessments. We have provided a text only version of the leaflet for ease of printing.