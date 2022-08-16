Independent Veterans Advisor to UK Ministers visits Veterans UK

Mr Richmond, who himself is a former serving member of the Armed Forces, visited Veterans UK last week and met with staff from several operational and support areas, to hear about the services they specifically deliver. He talked at length to staff that administer the schemes and provide support to members of the armed forces and their families, as they transition into civilian life and beyond. Mr Richmond also met with staff from the communication and engagement teams to find out about the information and communication packages they are developing, to highlight the part Veterans UK plays in supporting the Governments Veterans Strategy, listening to the veterans communities and acting on their feedback.

Mr Richmond said:

Veterans UK is responsible for delivering pension, compensation and welfare to our veterans communities and are pivotal in delivering the government’s vision to make the UK the best place in the world to be a veteran. I thoroughly enjoyed meeting the team at Norcross and was struck by their deep commitment and desire to do a great job. Ministers must ensure now that they give their team the tools they need to deliver that great service and the current digitisation programme will be vital to that.

We look forward to seeing Mr Richmond in future visits.