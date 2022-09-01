Independent Member for the House of Lords Appointments Commission

The Prime Minister has today confirmed the appointment of Harry Mount as an Independent Member of the House of Lords Appointments Commission.

Harry Mount has today been confirmed as the new Independent Member of the House of Lords Appointments Commission (HOLAC) from 11th September 2022.

The appointment follows a recent open campaign.

Harry Mount

Mr. Mount is a journalist and writer. Editor of the Oldie magazine and contributor to the Financial Times, Daily Telegraph, Spectator, Daily Mail and New York Times. He was a former media and libel barrister at Middle Temple and investment analyst.

Lord True, Minister of State at the Cabinet Office welcomed the new Member appointment, saying:

I would like to congratulate Harry Mount on his appointment as an Independent Member to the House of Lords Appointments Commission. Harry Mount brings a wealth of experience from his career, and has much to offer House of Lords Appointments Commission and I wish him the best in his role

Notes:

HOLAC has two main functions: