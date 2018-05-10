Improving patient diagnosis and treatment: apply for funding

Innovate UK has up to £5 million to invest in new technologies that will help doctors to make early and accurate diagnosis of disease and that will lead to better treatments.

More accurate identification and treatment

Disease processes and treatments can vary highly from person to person. Only between 30% and 70% of patients are thought to respond positively to any drug.

Precision medicine - also known as stratified medicine or personalised medicine - seeks to improve this through more accurate identification of disease and of the right treatment to pursue. It combines knowledge of clinical biomarkers with advances in diagnosis and data analysis.

The aim is to ensure patients receive an accurate diagnosis and get the best treatment for their personal circumstances.

Supporting our ageing society with earlier diagnosis and precision medicine is part of the government’s modern Industrial Strategy. Find out more about how we are tackling this challenge through the Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund.

What we are looking for

This competition is for both early-stage feasibility studies and for collaborative research and development. Projects may combine different research categories if needed.

Feasibility studies

Projects could conduct feasibility studies into:

initial technical activities

the value proposition of a concept

understanding the technical, operational, clinical and regulatory requirements of a technology and the challenges of getting it adopted by medical professionals

determining relevant regulatory and health technology assessments

analysing progress and developing a clear development plan for a technology

Collaborative research and development

We will support collaborative research and development under one of the following themes:

rapid and accurate diagnosis of commonly misdiagnosed ailments to help pick cost-effective remedies already on the market

mental health and precision psychiatry

paediatric and maternal-foetal medicine

inflammatory diseases including psoriasis, respiratory, autoimmune, Crohn’s and transplant rejection

Competition information