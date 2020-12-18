Important information for customers living in the European Union (EU)/ European Economic Area (EEA)

This is because the passporting arrangements between the British and EEA banks are set to end on 31 December unless a new agreement is reached with the EU . Passporting allows banks to provide services to customers in other states in the EEA without having any direct authorisation in those states. After the end of this year each UK bank will need to have a separate authorisation in every EEA country in which it operates.

Some banks have decided to close accounts in countries where they no longer wish to operate regardless of whether the UK reaches a deal with the EU , if your bank has taken this decision, they should have contacted you already. If you haven’t already taken action, you need to make new arrangements now to enable us to continue to pay you.

Please read further guidance at Important information for Veterans UK customers who live abroad