News story
Impersonation of MHRA staff
We have been made aware of an incident recently where an individual is claiming to be an MHRA staff member from the supplements area.
We would not contact you to give medical advice nor do we sell or recommend medications for patients.
People should not stop taking any medication without speaking to their healthcare professional.
If you do not recognise the name of the caller, please do not hesitate to take their number and contact our Customer Services team on 020 3080 6000 to check whether a caller is genuine before you give them any information.
Published 22 June 2018