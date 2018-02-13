Imperial War Museum Appointments

HUGH BULLOCK

Hugh Bullock has been Chairman of Gerald Eve LLP since 2015 and is a Fellow of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors and a Fellow of the Royal Town Planning Institute. He is currently a Member of the Mayor of London’s Homes for Londoners Board, Adviser to the Westminster Property Association and a Member of the Cambridge University Land Economy Advisory Board. Other activities include supporting the University of Crete. His former roles include: Member of the Board of Trustees of the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA); Member of the Property Advisory Group of The Passage; Commissioner on the Mayor of London’s West End Commission; Chairman of London First’s Planning and Development Advisory Forum; Member of the Mayor of London’s London Electricity High-Level Working Group; Member of the London Regional Council of the CBI; and Visiting Lecturer to the University of Reading.

MARK URBAN

Mark Urban is the Diplomatic and Defence Editor for BBC 2’s Newsnight and has covered diplomatic and defence matters for more than 20 years at the BBC. His major stories have included: the 1990 invasions of Iraq and subsequent Desert Storm campaign; the collapse of the Soviet Union; the Oslo peace process in the Middle East; the wars that broke out in the former Yugoslavia in the mid-1990s as well as the diplomacy that stopped them; the second Palestinian Intifada; 9/11 and its aftermath; the Coalition campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq; and the Arab Spring. Before joining the BBC as a reporter he was Defence Correspondent for The Independent newspaper for four years, covering the end of the Cold War and the Soviet withdrawal from Afghanistan. Mark Urban is also well known as a military historian, with several best selling books to his credit. These have included ‘Rifles’, about the Napoleonic Wars, ‘Generals’ an exploration of the British Army’s leadership since its foundation in 1688, and titles concerning more recent history such as ‘Task Force Black’ that dealt with special operations during the Iraq campaign. Mark Urban became a Trustee for the Royal Armouries in September 2012.

ANDREW FIGGURES

Andrew Figgures was educated at Loughborough Grammar School, Welbeck College and St Catharine’s College Cambridge where he read Engineering. He was commissioned from Sandhurst into the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers. He has served in Germany and the United Kingdom and on operations in Northern Ireland, the Former Republic of Yugoslavia and Iraq in 2003-4 where he was Senior British Military Representative and deputy to the US Commander. He has been on the directing staff at the Royal Military College of Science responsible for the instruction of Surveillance, Target Acquistion, Aerial Vehicles’ Guided Weapons and Emerging Technology. In 2004 he became Technical Director of the Defence Procurement Agency and Defence Logistic Organisation, Master-General of the Ordnance and a member of the Army Board. On promotion to Lieutenant General In 2006 he became Deputy Chief of the Defence Staff responsible for the Defence Equipment Plan for all three services. On leaving the Army he in 2010 was appointed and held the position of Chief Executive of the British Transport Police Authority with the responsibility for policing the railways in Great Britain until 2016.

These roles are not remunerated and these appointments have been made in accordance with the Cabinet Office’s Governance Code on Public Appointments. The appointments process is regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments. Under the Code, any significant political activity undertaken by an appointee in the last five years must be declared. This is defined as including holding office, public speaking, making a recordable donation, or candidature for election. Hugh Bullock, Mark Urban and Andrew Figgures have declared no such political activity.