Illustris report and flyer published
Fatal man overboard from a stern trawler while berthed at Royal Quays Marina, North Shields.
MAIB’s report on a man overboard from the fishing vessel Illustris on 12 November 2017 with loss of 1 life, is now published.
The report contains details of what happened, the subsequent actions taken and recommendation made: read more.
A safety flyer to the fishing industry summarising the accident and detailing the safety lessons learned, has also been produced.
Published 9 August 2018