Illustris report and flyer published

Fatal man overboard from a stern trawler while berthed at Royal Quays Marina, North Shields.

Published 9 August 2018
Marine Accident Investigation Branch
Illustris alongside another fishing vessel

MAIB’s report on a man overboard from the fishing vessel Illustris on 12 November 2017 with loss of 1 life, is now published.

The report contains details of what happened, the subsequent actions taken and recommendation made: read more.

A safety flyer to the fishing industry summarising the accident and detailing the safety lessons learned, has also been produced.

Published 9 August 2018