Illegal medicines worth more than £30 million seized in the UK in 2023

This includes more than two million doses seized during Operation Pangea, the international initiative of global enforcement partners that targets the illegal internet trade in medical products.

Last year’s seizures included prescription-only anti-anxiety medicines, opioids and sleeping pills and falsified and unlicensed lifestyle products such as erectile dysfunction and hair loss medications, as well as a small number of aesthetic products such as Botox and semaglutide-containing ‘weight loss’ products.

Working with partners, the MHRA also disrupted more than 12,000 websites illegally selling medical products to the public and shut down almost 3,000 social media profiles during the year.

The MHRA works with many online marketplaces, social media platforms and technology providers, as well as a wide range of law enforcement agencies at home and abroad to investigate and remove potentially harmful medical products that are offered illegally to the public.

Support and advice provided by the MHRA to online marketplaces resulted in the successful removal of more than half a million unregulated prescription medicines, over-the-counter medicines and medical devices before they could even be offered for sale to the public.

Andy Morling, MHRA Deputy Director (Criminal Enforcement), said:

Public safety is our number one priority. Our Criminal Enforcement Unit works hard to prevent, detect and investigate illegal activity involving medicines and medical devices, to protect people and defeat this harmful trade. This year, working with partners across public and private sectors, our efforts have led to more medicines seizures than ever, custodial sentences for offenders, the removal of criminal profits and considerable success in disrupting the trade online. We would urge everyone to think very carefully before buying medicines they see online and to take the necessary steps to assure themselves the seller is legitimate. Buying powerful medicines from illegitimate sellers poses a real and immediate danger to your health, as you have no idea what they might actually contain. If you suspect that you have seen illegal products being sold online, you can help us take action by reporting your concerns through our Yellow Card scheme.

The dangers of unlicensed medicines

If a medicine is unlicensed, it will not have been assessed by the MHRA for its safety, effectiveness or the quality of its manufacturing and distribution processes. Anyone buying such a product cannot be sure what it contains or whether it will cause them harm.

In the courts

The sale of medicines and medical devices is strictly controlled in the UK, with certain products only permitted for sale through registered pharmacies or supplied on prescription from a qualified healthcare professional.

Last year, six MHRA investigations resulted in significant custodial sentences for many of those convicted. These prosecutions followed detailed investigations, the seizure of millions of doses of medicines and the removal of hundreds of thousands of pounds of criminal profits.

MHRA safety advice when buying medicines online

Be careful when buying medicines online

Medicines are not ordinary consumer goods and their sale and supply is tightly controlled. Websites operating outside the legal supply chain may seem tempting, for example, offering a prescription medicine without a prescription. Not only are these sites breaking the law – they are putting your health at risk.

Criminals use a variety of techniques to sell medicines illegally online. Some are sold using websites designed to look like legitimate pharmacies or online retailers, while others might be advertised via online marketplaces or social media sites.

Visit the #FakeMeds website for tools and resources to help people purchase medicines or medical devices safely online.

Anyone who suspects that their product is fake is encouraged to report it directly to the Yellow Card scheme, through the website (https://yellowcard.mhra.gov.uk/) or by searching the Google Play or Apple App stores for MHRA Yellow Card.

