Ilkeston man fined over £600 for fishing without a licence

The case was brought to Northampton Magistrates Court by the Environment Agency on 18 February 2019 where Dariusz Rogueszewski of Nottingham Road, Ilkeston, was proved guilty in absence and ordered to pay a total penalty of £611.47. An annual fishing licence would have cost him just £30.

The penalty includes a fine of £440 plus costs of £127.47 and a victim surcharge of £44 after Rogueszewski was found in breach of the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act (1975).

Following the verdict, James Anderson, East Midlands fisheries enforcement officer for the Environment Agency said:

This case acts as a reminder to anglers of the importance of having a rod licence and we hope it will provide a deterrent to any angler who is thinking of fishing without a licence or of failing to give details to an officer. All of the money raised from rod licence sales is used to protect and improve fish stocks and fisheries, benefitting anglers and, for those caught cheating the system, we will always prosecute.

Every year across the country, thousands of anglers are prosecuted for not having a fishing licence. As well as cheating other anglers, fishing illegally can carry a hefty penalty. Getting caught without a licence could land a fine of up to £2,500.

Any angler aged 13 or over, fishing on a river, canal or still water needs a licence. A 1-day licence costs from just £6 and an annual licence costs from just £30 (concessions available). Licences are available online or by calling the Environment Agency on 0344 800 5386 between 8am and 6pm, Monday to Friday.

The Environment Agency carries out enforcement work all year round and is supported by partners including the police and the Angling Trust. Fisheries enforcement work is intelligence-led, targeting known hot-spots and where illegal fishing is reported.