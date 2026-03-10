New civil society council established to put partnership at the heart of government

Civil society working in partnership with government at the highest level to drive implementation of the Covenant

Better policy delivery across government through closer partnership on issues that cut across departments, from social cohesion to public services

Council to provide an open and representative voice for civil society at the centre of government

Leading voices from across the voluntary, community and social enterprise sector have today been appointed to the new Civil Society Council, established by the Prime Minister to bring civil society into the heart of government decision‑making.

The Council will drive a new approach to partnership with civil society, overseeing implementation of the Civil Society Covenant at national and local level, and builds on last summer’s Civil Society Summit and the launch of the Office for the Impact Economy.

Together, these steps mark a renewed commitment to working with charities, social enterprises and community groups as core partners in tackling the country’s most complex social challenges.

The Civil Society Council will provide a central forum to address issues that cut across government, including social cohesion and public service commissioning, and to identify opportunities for civil society to play a greater role in the design and delivery of policies and services.

The Council will be chaired by Kate Lee OBE, Chief Executive of the National Council for Voluntary Organisations (NCVO), and will bring together senior leaders from charities, social enterprises, philanthropy, faith and community organisations, and the youth sector. It will meet quarterly in Downing Street and be supported by a dedicated team in No10, maximising the opportunities for civil society to contribute across government.

Council members were appointed following an open and competitive Expressions of Interest process which received nearly 600 applications. Final members were selected to reflect a broad mix of experience, expertise and geographic representation.

The Council will hold its inaugural meeting next month.

A full list of Council members is set out below: